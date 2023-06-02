HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Release Official Live Video For "Raise The Dead"; Live In Rio Out Now

In 2015, Hollywood Vampires played their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires first live album.

Live in Rio is now available as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be ordered here.

Hollywood Vampires open this incredible live show with "Raise The Dead", written by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bob Ezrin, Joseph Witkin and Robert Klonel. It is the only original Hollywood Vampires song on the album. It's a statement by the band that rock 'n' roll is immortal and lives on, even if the original creators are no longer in this world. It's a hymn to those who pushed the boundaries of the rock genre and inspired generations of musicians.

Watch an official live video for "Raise The Dead" below.

Live In Rio tracklisting:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got A Line On You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five To One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin’"

"Brown Sugar"

"Raise The Dead" video:

"Manic Depression" video:

"My Generation" video:

"I Got A Line On You" video: