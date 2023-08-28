HONEYMOON SUITE Return To Niagara Falls On September 27 For Intimate Acoustic Performance In Support Of Clifton Hill... Revisited

Honeymoon Suite's vocalist Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan celebrate the international release of Clifton Hill... Revisited by returning to the place it all started. Join the founding members of Honeymoon Suite for a special intimate fan experience on Wednesday September 27 at Doc Magilligans in Niagara Falls, ON.

A small crowd of 100 fans will hear Honeymoon Suite play an intimate live acoustic set of hits including never before played songs from Clifton Hill.

Tickets and a special VIP packages that include a CD & LP of Clifton Hill in deluxe packaging, a soundcheck party with Meet & Greet and a commemorative ticket are now available now through the band's webstore on RockPaperMerch.com.

Guests include two openers, Chris Vander and Evan Rotella. The night is emceed by Shane Christoper Neal.

Originally released in 2008, the fan favourite Clifton Hill... Revisited has been remixed from the master tracks for enhanced sound at Iguana Studios in Toronto ON, where they also recorded two new acoustic versions of “Ordinary” and “Sittin' In The Garden”. This special edition of 150 sets is pressed on red/yellow swirl vinyl and comes in special gatefold packaging that also houses the CD version with the bonus acoustic tracks. All albums are personally hand signed by vocalist Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan. Clifton Hill... Revisited is released worldwide through Music In Motion Ent/Deko Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"The House"

"Riffola"

"That's All U Got"

"Why Should I?"

"Ordinary"

"She Ain't Alright"

"Sunday Morning"

"Tired O' Waiting On You"

"Restless"

"Separate Lives"

"Sittin' In The Garden"

"Ordinary" (acoustic) *

"Sittin' In The Garden" (acoustic) *

* denotes CD version only