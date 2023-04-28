HOST Feat. PARADISE LOST's NICK HOLMES And GREG MACKINTOSH Cover A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS Hit “I Ran”

Contemporary dark wave project Host, launched by Nick Holmes and Greg Mackintoshof Paradise Lost, have released a cover of A Flock Of Seagulls classic ‘80s hit “I Ran”. The track is the final song to be released from the deluxe edition of their debut album IX, which is now available on streaming services.

Greg Mackintosh comments "It was not my idea to do this song as a cover, I wasn’t totally convinced at first. The original, whilst being a great song, seemed a bit frothy and light to me.

When I isolated the vocal line however, I saw the tragedy in it and wanted to take it down a darker, more dystopian path."

Stream the deluxe edition of Host's debut album IX featuring “I Ran” here.

Order IX on various formats here.