How BON SCOTT Went From Being AC/DC's Driver To Their Lead Singer Overnight; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"He was a small-time criminal… he was also a mailman… Then he was a chauffeur… He drove bands to and from shows. His name was Bon Scott. He went from being one of AC/DC’s drivers to their lead singer literally overnight! He jumped on stage one night when AC/DC was playing instrumentals and started singing. Angus Young and his brother Malcolm Young were floored. This guy had chops. They turned their story - their rise to the top of the charts into a song, 'It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)'. The song became so synonymous with Bon Scott that the band stopped performing it when he passed away…Brian Johnson refused to sing it out of respect. The song’s signature sound came from a strange instrument… bagpipes. The story is next."