How FAITH NO MORE's "Epic" Mucked Up Mainstream Radio, And What Or Who Is "It"?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"Coming up... a crazy rock story. Code words and mystery lyrics, a decades-long feud with a rival band, sweet stolen dance moves, the parting of the Red Sea, and oh yeah, the most controversial fish in all of music video history. And somehow all of this is connected to this one amazing song, 'Epic' by Faith No More. This song is so legendary in fact, that it’s even in the name. We’ll get into this song’s riddle-like lyrics. They refer to the word "it" throughout the song. So what, or who is "it"? Let’s find out. The song came right after they fired their singer, Chuck Mosely. A new singer came right in and wrote the lyrics to this band’s killer riff. Mike Patton killed it with the lyrics for 'Epic'. They knew it was a hit but the record label didn’t care… they chose the band’s first single and when it flopped they told this group they could pick the next single... it not only ignited this band’s fortunes, some argue it invented a new genre, rap metal, but so many styles we’re represented here they had everything in this song… even the kitchen sink. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."