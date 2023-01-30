How THE BEATLES Forever Changed The Art Of Recorded Music With This Concept Album; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"In 1967, a brilliant concept album was recorded that shattered the boundaries of song arrangement, and forever changed the art of recorded music - The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Maybe Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr created a concept record about an imaginary band. They were in a race with Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys to create the greatest record ever. The last cut on their ground-breaking record, 'A Day In The Life' was a mind-altering composition inspired by the death of a notorious socialite, and psychedelia. We raise the curtain on this fantastic voyage across the perils of stone cold realism... and the fantasy of lysergic imagination. Next on Professor Of Rock."



