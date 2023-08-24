How THREE DOG NIGHT Turned A Silly Kid's Song From A Failed TV Show Into The Biggest Hit Of 1971; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, the story behind an absolute classic of rock told by its iconic singer. 'Joy To The World' by Three Dog Night became the #1 song of 1971. Chuck Negron, who was one of their singers at the time, sang those perfect opening lyrics… four words that would change everything - Jeremiah was a bullfrog - and the rest is history. The song was actually a discarded song from a silly kid’s show that failed. In fact, the band wanted nothing to do with it and turned the song down several times before Chuck Negron finally got it. It’s probably the most familiar and beloved four words ever sung in a pop record. This story is one you have to hear to believe. It was written by an actor who was in one of the 80s big movies. In fact, this actor’s mother also wrote a number one hit, the first #1 hit for Elvis Presley. The only mother-son to accomplish that in history. Both Danny Hutton the last remaining original active member of Three Dog Night, and Chuck Negron who sang the original recording, share their takes in an exclusive interview. Next, on Professor Of Rock."