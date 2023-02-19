How To Save Money Before Attending A Concert

You love music and you have some favorite singers and bands. You've been lucky enough to see some of them live. However, there are plenty of shows that are still on your bucket list. As the epidemic slowly fades from people's minds, people are heading outdoors to embrace the colorful life. It means people can enjoy the shows they missed. Therefore it can be foreseen that concerts in the US are piling up, with more to come!

But like most things in life, it's not easy to enjoy the feast without breaking your bank account. Buying concert tickets, for example, can be a huge gamble, especially on a limited budget. Concert tickets are selling out so fast that finding good seats at reasonable prices can seem like an impossible task. But it is a task worth attempting. Being able to see your favorite artist live is an amazing experience that you'll never forget.

If you're a fan with little savings, it must hurt to see your favorite artists come and not get a chance to see them. Therefore, you need to master some ways to help you save money to increase your future concert attendance. Before you spend hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on concert tickets, here are 6 ways to save money on attending live shows. Not all hacks will work for all shows, but you can find strategies that work for you.

1. Sit back

You won't have the best view, but you'll still hear the music. Generally speaking, it is cheaper to sit near the back of a concert than in the front row. Before you pay more for a front-row seat, check out the price of these nosebleed seats.

2. Sign up to volunteer at a concert

Not only does volunteering get you free or discounted tickets, but you might also get a free giveaway or meet your favorite artist. You can also sign up with a friend so you can share the joy together without spending too much money!

There are many volunteer services during the concert. Help is needed with parking, serving food and drinks, handing out wristbands, helping sick or injured concertgoers, and installing and removing equipment. While you may be working hard, you can attend shows without breaking your budget. The only caveat is that you need to register in advance - probably months in advance.

3. Check out concerts in nearby cities

What do you do when you want to see a live performance by your favorite artist in your hometown but can't find a seat? That's okay, generally, artists do multiple shows in multiple cities or locations. If you miss one, there's always a chance you can find a seat in another city - maybe even a smaller one where fares aren't expensive.

Fans in London or New York, for example, are well aware of how high the demand for concerts is in their city. And they know how much damage these concerts can do to their bank accounts. It's easier to attend a concert in your hometown. But if you can see your favorite artist at a cheaper price in another city, then the expensive ticket prices in your hometown are no match.

So don't narrow your search to big cities. Open up the map, find all the venues where performances are taking place, and choose the place where you can see your favorite artist just a bus ride away.

4. Look for last-minute tickets

In the same way, wave after wave of tickets may be released a little earlier, and some tickets may be held back until hours, days, or weeks later. Come back every once in a while to see if more tickets are available.

Scalpers have always been annoying. They've driven the price of concert tickets so high that most fans can't afford their favorite musical acts. But when ticket scalpers can't sell all the extra tickets, they offer cheap prices at the last minute so they can recoup some of the initial cost. So if you miss the pre-sale, the best time to find cheap concert tickets is the day or day before the event.

Just be sure to purchase your tickets from verified third-party sites such as StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats. You will still have to pay fees, but they are usually less expensive than Ticketmaster's range of charges. You can also try sites like Ticketwood, which scans the web from multiple resale sites at the same time to find the best deals.

5. Bring a binocular

Binoculars can help you get a better view of the stage if you're sitting in the back or far away from it. You don't have to pay sky-high prices for front-row seats to see the artists in action. Consider the field of view, durability, and magnification when choosing the best binoculars. If you already wear glasses, you may want to look for binoculars that take this into account. You can find the economical binoculars you want with the Wayfair coupon.

6. Join A Fan Club

A quick, cheap, and easy way to do this is to join an artist's fan club! They are a perfect way to ensure you are the first to know about any upcoming events, giving you a head start on the market. There are many clubs online that you can easily join and discover member-exclusive deals and offers. There is no limit to how many you can join, as most are free! So, add as much as you want. Then you can search for money-saving deals and advance travel dates.

But, artists are different, and you may not always find deals. Some artists aren't as generous to fans as others by not offering advance tickets or preferential deals.

So, only fans who spend a lot of money can get advance tickets. It's clearly all about making more money from fans. So put some effort into finding out if joining clubs is worth your time and effort.

In short, do a lot of preparation and try out ways to save money without missing a concert by your favorite artist. The joy of seeing a show live is worth the effort.