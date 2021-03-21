How To Use Twitter As A Business

Have you recently started noticing businesses popping up all over Twitter and wonder how they manage to grow so big? Are you looking to make use of Twitter for your own business but not too sure how to go about it?

In the last few years, social media platforms have become insanely big reaching hundreds of millions of active daily users each. Businesses have picked up on this and understood that they can take advantage of this very easily in order to market themselves to a much larger, and global audience. Among the businesses that take part in social media marketing you will see massive brand names like Starbucks and Nike, but you will also see much smaller businesses that are lesser known but still growing quickly. Twitter has so many benefits for brands when it comes to marketing, including reaching a much larger audience, making genuine connections with encourage genuine engagement, and exposing your brand to more potential opportunities.

It can be difficult to understand the ins and outs of Twitter, and what exactly needs to be done in order to have a successful account as a business. Here are a few ways that a business can make use of Twitter.

Grow your followers

One of the primary ways to acknowledge growth of your account is by looking at the follower count. While the follower count isn’t the only thing that is important, it is still one of the most important factors to keep in mind when making use of Twitter for your business.

Growing your follower count can be difficult, especially if you’re a new account, but there are many ways to try to encourage as many people as possible to follow you, creating organic growth for your account. These can be by making use of hashtags which allows you to extend the reach of your content to people who don’t follow you. Hashtags allow you to reach you specific target audience by making use of key words in you tweets following a pound sighs, which can then be searched by any user on the platform.

As mentioned earlier, growing your follower count can be tough, and that’s why Twesocial is here to help. Twesocial is an organic Twitter marketing service that will help you grow your account, it will almost feel like the service lets you buy Twitter followers with how quickly your account grows. All they require from you is content ready to be posted, and from there they will choose what content is best to post at what time, as well as the best hashtags to go along with these posts. On top of all that, they will engage meaningfully with users and your followers.

Reply to customers

Many people think that the follower count is the only thing that matters but that is far from the case. In fact the Twitter algorithm recognises meaningful engagement even more than it does follower count. Many businesses don’t fully understand how to use Twitter to market, and miss out on some of the best opportunities.

Twitter is a great way for businesses to offer customer service channels, and this can be done by replying to direct messages or comments on your posts, which is the best way to increase your Twitter followers organically. On top of that, meaningful engagement also include liking and following others and their posts as well as just good interaction with them. By keeping in contact with your customers through this kind of communication channel you can see what they are liking and not liking so much, and even go as far as using it as a sort of survey.

Know your customers

The best use of Twitter is to get to know your customers and what they like. This can be done through analytics. By looking at analytics on your account, you can see what kind of content does the best and what your target audience is enjoying the most and most likely to interact with through the number of likes, comments, and retweets that your content receives. All of this will allow you to streamline your content and focus on what is working best.

Influencers and brand awareness

Influencers and businesses go hand in hand, and a great way to get your brand some more exposure is by making use of influencers and their massive audiences. Influencers are social media starts with following of millions of people, and this can benefit any brand by giving them incredible exposure and reaching an audience that they might not typically reach.