How VAN HALEN's Search For A New Singer Led To Some Unusual Choices; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"They were coming off a diamond-selling album. A hard rock band at the peak of their career with a singer-guitar duo that was second to none... Van Halen with David Lee Roth up front and the greatest guitarist of his generation, Eddie Van Halen. 1984 was a massive record. She had just hit the top of the charts with a rock-pop song that had many excited about her future - Scandal with Patty Smyth hit the Top 10 with 'The Warrior'. Van Halen lost their singer and Eddie Van Halen ended up crossing paths with Patty Smyth and offered her what may’ve been the most coveted role in all of music. An interview with both Patty Smyth and Sammy Hagar about what might’ve been. A female fronted Van Halen in the Van Halen multiverse... and a few others who were offered the job including Daryl Hall and Steve Perry? Find out next."