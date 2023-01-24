HOWARD STERN Remembers DAVID CROSBY – “Déjà Vu Was One Of My Favorite Albums Growing Up”

On Monday, Howard Stern remembered David Crosby on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. The musician died on January 19 at the age of 81.

Howard remembered him as a personal hero of his dating all the way back to his childhood. “I just thought he was one of the best,” he proclaimed before recalling fondly some of his appearances on the Stern Show. “Whenever he came on, he was just so warm and lovely and talking openly about his life.”

“The album Déjà Vu was one of my favorite albums growing up … I’m putting it right in the top five,” Howard said of their 1970 album. “I loved Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young so much … David was just so great, I mean, and what a voice.”

When Howard saw Crosby at a screening of Cameron Crowe’s 2019 documentary on the singer, Remember My Name, he was blown away by the experience. “I remember sitting behind him, I go, ‘Jesus Christ, there’s my boyhood hero,’” he noted. “I never would have imagined I’d be sitting behind him in a movie theater watching the story of his life with him … I just felt such compassion for him and love for him.”

During Crosby’s last appearance on the Stern Show in 2021, he was candid about being on the back nine of his life. “People get old and die, and that’s how it works and I’m gonna,” he told Howard at the time. “But in the meantime, it’s not how much time you’ve got … it’s what you do with the time you do have.”

For Howard, Crosby did plenty with that time. “We lost such a great guy, such a great performer, and a very important guy in the history of rock and roll,” Howard marveled. “I got a kick out of knowing him.”

(Video credit – SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show)