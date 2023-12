Hypocrisy have released the new video below, offering seasons greetings.

A message states: "Hohoho Hypocrisy here! 🤟 Thank you for sticking with us this year, for your continued support at the shows and for embracing the reissues of Chapters 1&2. 🔥 Who is looking forward to Chapter 3 next year? 🙋🏻‍♂️ We wish you a Metal Little Christmas, everyone! 🔥🎉🎄 And a Happy New Year!"