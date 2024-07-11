I YA TOYAH To Release Drama Album In October; "Denial" Video Posted

Rising industrial darkwaver, I Ya Toyah, is set to release a full-length album: Drama is due out on October 4 and is co-produced with/mixed by Stabbing Westward’s Walter Flakus. Drama features new material as well as a few previously available tracks from her recent EP, I Am The Fire.

“Denial”. the first video from Drama, can be viewed below. Of the new video/track, co-producer/mixer Stabbing Westward’s Walter Flakus commented, “When I first heard the demo for 'Denial', I knew it was the missing piece we needed for the album. It’s aggressive, driving and full of melody! It’s a song to be played loud!”.

I Ya Toyah added, “It's a dramatic song calling out schematic behaviors that lead to pulling humans apart instead of bringing us together. It's an anthem for anti-cancel culture, a cynical observation of the current world and the wake-up call for the masses to do better, be better - starting on an individual level.”

I Ya Toyah is not just a musical act, she’s a movement. When spoken out loud in her native Polish, the words “I Ya Toyah” translate to “It’s just me” and “I am who I am”. These simple, but powerful words act as an unwavering mission statement that guides every aspect of her career. In just a few short years, the Chicago-based singer/songwriter/guitarist has released several recordings, organized the creation of multiple music videos, and toured the United States multiple times, most recently with Stabbing Westward. I Ya Toyah combines elements of industrial, pop, electro, darkwave, and alternative rock into a unique aural tapestry that acts as the perfect backdrop for her intensely personal lyrics; but it’s the power and versatility of her voice that really sets her apart. Her potent vocal performances effectively deliver a message that is modern, relatable, and speaks to the paranoia of everyday reality.

While she truly embodies the spirit of DIY, I Ya Toyah also actively embraces the collaborative nature of the industrial/darkwave music scene. Recent musical releases include projects with Raymond Watts (PIG, KMFDM), Julian Beeston (Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate), Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Delerium), Tim Skold (Shotgun Messiah, KMFDM, Marilyn Manson, Motionless in White), Phil Owen (Skatenigs), and Stabbing Westward, whose remix of her song “Pray” quickly brought her name to the top of the Industrial Electronic charts on Bandcamp. She is also an active member of The Joy Thieves, a 50+ member supergroup whose roster includes musicians who have worked with Ministry, Depeche Mode, Killing Joke, David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, KMFDM, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Nitzer Ebb, White Zombie, and more.

I Ya Toyah is a fierce advocate for mental wellness, as well as human and animal rights. Not content to simply raise awareness for these causes, she has donated 15% of the proceeds from the sales of her music and merchandise directly to organizations such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), and the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. Most recently, she participated in the recording of a version of the Beatles’ classic “Come Together” to raise funds for the people of the war-torn country of Ukraine. The project was arranged and mixed by legendary music producer John Fryer (Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Cocteau Twins). Participants included members of Faith No More, Stabbing Westward, Ministry, Rammstein, Filter, The Joy Thieves, Agnostic Front and more.

Drama tracklisting:

"Afterlight"

"Panic Room" *

"Dream Not To Dream" *

"Drama"

"Denial"

"Hello, Hello?"

"I Am The Fire" *

"Caves"

"Fraud"

"Crashing Comet"

* previously available

"Denial" video:

(Photo - Babiracki Images/Krzysztof Babiracki)