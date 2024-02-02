Iberia’s BLAZAR To Release Full-Length Fatal Cosmic Wound In March

Iberian sludge/funeral doom outfit Blazar will release their Fatal Cosmic Wound debut full-length on March 1 via Carbonized Records.

Formed by members of Phobonoid, Cruz, and Osserp in 2016, Blazar is a cosmic entity based in Barcelona, Spain, whose sound fuses funeral doom, death metal, and sludge. Fittingly named, in space, the term “blazar” refers to a type of active galactic nucleus with a jet composed of ionized matter traveling at nearly the speed of light. Blazars are among the brightest and most energetic objects in the sky.

The band’s lyrical concepts are centered on the vastness and indifference of the cosmos, while their music is focused on Goliathan atmospheres, soul-crushing riffs, sinister melodies, ethereal passages, screams, and electronic interferences. Blazar released their debut EP, Phase Omega, in 2017, followed by two split albums with God's Funeral and Tort, respectively.

First single and video (created by Michele Stocco) for “Beyond The Event Horizon” is streaming below.

Fatal Cosmic Wound was recorded and mixed by vocalist/guitarist M.S. with the help of Aleix Archs (drum recording) and mastered by James Plotkin with original artwork by Harrison Morrall. The record will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats. Preorder at the Carbonized Records webstore.

Tracklisting:

“Aether”

“Fatal Cosmic Wound”

“Beyond The Event Horizon”

“Aeon”

“Crystallized Oblivion”

“Forgotten Dreams”

“The Omega Phase”

“Beyond The Event Horizon”:

Blazar:

M.S. - vocals, guitar, synths

J.M. - bass, modular

I.R. - guitar

B.C. - drums

(Photo – Pua Castellano Rodriguez)