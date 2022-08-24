ICARUS WITCH To Perform Free And Final Pittsburgh Area Concert Of 2022 This Saturday

Cleopatra Records recording artist Icarus Witch just returned from a festival tour of Europe where they performed for thousands of traditional heavy metal fans.

On Saturday, August 27, they're throwing a free party for the hometown crowd to send off summer with a bang before returning to the studio to record their 7th album. The event is family-friendly and will likely be the last time to catch the band locally until next year.

The show will take place at the Helltown Taproom in Mt. Pleasant, PA with special guests Lost Psychonaut and Jealous Mixtape. Show time is at 6 PM EST.