IMAGES OF EDEN To Release Weathered And Torn EP In September; "Survivor's Guilt" Song Streaming Now

Images Of Eden announces its sixth studio recording, entitled Weathered And Torn. This EP features five tracks and is by far the heaviest, most aggressive release to date.

Weathered And Torn is slated for worldwide release on September 16. Pre-order or pre-save Weathered And Torn today and receive “Survivor’s Guilt” immediately as an instant gratification track. Listen to the song below.

Images Of Eden notes how Weathered And Torn was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the band does its best to say positive, the music on the EP also touches on how many lives have been negatively impacted by this difficult time.

Vocalist and rhythm guitarist Gordon Tittsworth says, “Even with a more aggressive delivery, Weathered and Torn still retains the signature IOE sound and message… elements of strength, perseverance and hope for better days are all still at the forefront, but this time there is also an added urgency that we must stay vigilant, bond together and lift each other through darker times. Now go and be somebody’s hero! Change a life! Begin today!”

Tracklisting:

"Count To Zero

"Survivor’s Guilt

"Weathered And Torn

"Coexistence

"The Dead Me

"Survivor’s Guilt":

Images Of Eden’s lineup is comprised of professionals of the genre that have spent decades honing their talents, with new material that's more polished and masterfully executed than ever while still remaining genuine to the band's original vision.