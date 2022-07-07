IMMORTAL BIRD Announce US Tour Dates With LEFT TO DIE And MALEVICH

Blackened death grind outfit Immortal Bird will close out the summer with a short run of live dates alongside Malevich. The band joins the tour on September 9th at Wake Brewing in Rock Island, Illinois and will make their way through ten cities, ending at North End Pub in Lafayette, Indiana.

Comments vocalist Rae Amitay: "After our Oblivion Access tour in May -- and two Left To Die dates this month -- we thought we might take a break from shows until next year. Teaming up with Malevich for these dates was too alluring, though! They're blackened, grindy, and angry like us, but in a way that's all their own. We're hitting some cities we haven't visited in a while, maybe testing out some new material, and pouring ourselves into these shows before returning our focus to finishing our next full-length for 20 Buck Spin."

See all confirmed dates below.

July (with Left To Die)

22 - Reggies – Chicago, IL

23 - Crucible – Madison, WI

September (with Malevich)

9 - Wake Brewing - Rock Island, IL

10 - Turnstiles - Grand Rapids, MI

11 - Mag Bar – Louisville, KY

12 - The Earl – Atlanta, GA * (no Malevich)

13 - Static Age – Asheville, NC * (no Malevich)

14 - Pour House – Raleigh, NC

15 - Silk City – Philadelphia, PA

16 - Hell – Washington, DC

17 - The Shred Shed – Pittsburgh, PA

18 - North End Pub - Lafayette, IN

Immortal Bird released their most recent full-length, Thrive On Neglect, in July of 2019 through 20 Buck Spin. With a multi-layered sound running the gamut from pummeling grind and death metal to dissonant blackened metal, angular noise, and complex hardcore, Immortal Bird defies simple categorization. The band’s compositions fuse into strikingly savage songs, vast in their scope and more than the sum of their disparate parts, merging the progressive and destructive into a maelstrom of raging fire. Rae Amitay’s seething vocal exorcisms and targeted lyrical aggression provide the connective tissue holding the stylized violence together. Featuring the punishingly heavy production work of Dave Otero (Archspire, Cattle Decapitation, Khemmis), ideally suited for Immortal Bird's tumultuous arrangements and orchestrated chaos, Thrive On Neglect takes the perilous road of musical diversity and commands it with a bloodthirsty rage.

Thrive On Neglect is out now on CD, LP, and digital formats.

Tracklist:

"Anger Breeds Contempt"

"House of Anhedonia"

"Vestigial Warnings"

"Avolition"

"Solace in Dead Structures"

"Quisquilian Company"

"Stumbling Toward Catharsis"