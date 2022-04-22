IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Release Video For New Single “Ozona”

The progressive/power metal group Immortal Guardian has unveiled the music video for their new single, “Ozona.” The song is the first new music from the group since last year's release of their critically-acclaimed concept album Psychosomatic. “Ozona” is available for download/streaming on all digital music platforms. The band is also now more than halfway through their current nationwide tour alongside video game-inspired shredders Powerglove.

“A few years, while we were on the road, we broke down in the middle of nowhere in a lil’ Texas town called Ozona,” explains guitarist Gabriel Guardian. “We had no way of getting home, and no money to resolve our problem. We just wished and wished we could get home somehow…. While we waited, we decided to write a song about our experience because we knew that we weren’t the only ones going through times like this. This song is for all the traveling souls just trying to find their way back home.”

Immortal Guardian's current tour with Powerglove has the band once again taking the sounds of Psychosomatic on the road following two lengthy tours that dazzled metal fans nationwide during the second half of 2021.

The newly-released music video for “Ozona” is but a small taste of the new territory that Immortal Guardian plans to take their sound in 2022. More information on additional new music and touring in 2022 will be revealed in the weeks to come by M-Theory Audio.