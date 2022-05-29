IMMORTAL PAIN Posts New Music Video For “Unhealed”

Saudi melodic death metallers Immortal Pain have shared their new single / video "Unhealed", which serves as the follow-up to their 2021 EP, Origin Demoes.

"A straightforward track with lots of deep feelings, motivation, and amazing melodies," adds the band.

Formed in Saudi Arabia, Immortal Pain have been together since 2005, ripping up local stages with their take on melodic death metal. They incorporate personal themes to drive home the passion and emotion even more.