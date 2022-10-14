IN FLAMES Team Up With Aggronautix For Limited Edition Jesterhead Action Figure

As part of Aggronautix ongoing collaboration with Z2 Comics, they proudly present the In Flames Jesterhead "Clock Maker" limited edition action figure, to be sold along the upcoming graphic novel The Jester’s Curse.

The Jesterhead "Clock Maker" limited edition action figure is a 3D representation of the character's appearance on the upcoming album Forgone, coming out February 10 courtesy of Nuclear Blast. The figure, limited to 1,000 numbered units and created/sculpted by Blake Armstrong, is mounted on a full color display blister pack backer card and features a glow-in-the-dark clock face.

First debuting on the cover of In Flames' second studio album, The Jester Race, the Jesterhead has appeared on every studio album ever since. The Clock Maker appears on the cover of Foregone, In Flames' fourteenth studio album and in The Jester’s Curse the band's debut graphic novel from Z2 Comics.

In Flames: The Jester’s Curse channels the post-apocalyptic fantasy behind the quintet’s world. This surreal tale follows the band’s grim mascot, Jesterhead, as he emerges from the Wasteland, where he finds himself trapped in Dead Eternity—a distorted reality where worlds collide and nightmares thrive. The tortured figure attempts to recover his lost memories... but the devious Whoracle Queen wants him first.

Z2 Comics and In Flames present The Jester’s Curse in standard hardcover and deluxe hardcover editions. The deluxe hardcover will come with a print triptych by Blake Armstrong. Oversized platinum editions will come signed by In Flames with an elegant slipcase and the triptych art prints. Z2 Comics will also exclusively release the single “The Great Deceiver” in a crystal-clear 7-inch vinyl with etched B-Side, limited to 500 copies, as well as the limited-edition Jesterhead action figure. All of items are set to release in spring 2023.

Pre-order here.

In Flames' fourteenth studio album, Foregone, arrives via Nuclear Blast on February 10.

Frontman Anders Fridén states, "Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums. We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That's the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time."

He continues, "Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritizing. Time is a constant, but what do we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before."

Fridén finishes, "It's crazy that after everything we are still here and on our fourteenth album. I feel that we've found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Forgone. This is a new era of In Flames!"

The band has also shared the visualizer for "Foregone Pt. 1." Watch it below, and stream the song here. The visualizer was created by Oleg Rooz. The Ukrainian graphic designer used groundbreaking AI technology to create the visuals. As one of the first bands relying on AI for a music video, In Flames remain on the cutting edge.

"I thought that everything we've been through these past few years would be a reminder that life is precious, and that time is not on our side," offers Fridén. "Unfortunately, I feel that we've woken up in a world that's more hostile and bleak than ever before. The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun…"

Foregone also features artwork designed by Blake Armstrong.

Foregone will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Black

- 2LP White w/ Black Marble

- 2LP Crystal Clear w/ Red Splatter —Nuclear Blast Mail-order Exclusive

- 2LP Dark Green – Sweden Rock Exclusive

- 2LP Crystal Clear – EMP Exclusive

- 2LP Gold – Nordic Exclusive

- 2LP Gold w/ Black Marble – Nuclear Blast Mail-order + selected retailers

- 2LP Red – USA Retail

- 2LP White – Revolver Exclusive (USA)

- 2LP Sun Yellow – Gimme Radio Exclusive (USA)

- 2LP Red w/ Black – In Flames Bandshop Exclusive

- Boxset – 2LP Picture Disc + CD Digipack + Pocket Watch + Sticker + 28-page booklet

- Limited Edition Digipack (inc. bonus track)

- Jewelcase

- Brown Transparent Cassette – Nuclear Blast Mail-order Exclusive

- Red Transparent Cassette – In Flames Bandshop Exclusive

- CD Longbox — CD Jewel in a Longbox w/ Sticker & Button

- Dark Yellow w/ Green/Blue Cassette (NBA Exclusive)

- Green Tint w/ White Cassette (Band Exclusive)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Beginning Of All Things That Will End"

"State Of Slow Decay"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Bleeding Out"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"Foregone Pt. 2"

"Pure Light Of Mind"

"The Great Deceiver"

"In The Dark"

"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"

"Cynosure"

"End The Transmission"

"Foregone Pt. 1" visualizer:

"State Of Slow Decay" video:

In Flames are currently touring the US before embarking on their big European tour in November. Ahead of the tour of the year, the Swedish metal powerhouse will stream their performance at House Of Blues in Chicago on September 23. Get tickets here.

Lineup:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar/Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Bryce Paul - Bass