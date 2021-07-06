India’s KASCK Release New Single “Death To The Crooked”

Kasck is a thrash metal band based in Pune, India. Originally started by vocalist, guitarist Mayank Katare in 2015, their inspiration comes from both old school as well as modern metal, hence making it a jam for a vast audience.

WARNING – Video NSFW:

Having released their debut single “Deal With The Devil” in October 20200, Kasck has now released “Death To The Crooked”.

“Death To The Crooked” is a straightforward thrash metal song; fast, heavy and aggressive and vocals about everything wrong with the current authoritative system and the society.

The song is available on streaming services and also Bandcamp.

Both of these songs will be a part of their EP releasing later this year entitled Deal With The Devil. All the instruments were recorded, mixed, mastered as well as shot at Gray Spark Audio, Pune.

Kasck is:

Mayank Katare- Guitar, Vocals

Saurabh Lodha- Bass Guitar