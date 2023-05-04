INFECTED RAIN Surprise Fans With Brand New Song And Music Video "Dying Light"; New Band Lineup Revealed

Two weeks after the band released their first live album + DVD/BluRay, The Devil’s Dozen, Moldovan progressive modern metal act, Infected Rain, have surprised their fanbase with not only a brand new song, “Dying Light”, but a recent lineup change.

The band comments: "Dear fans and supporters, We have some news to share with you today. Unfortunately, it happened that Serghei and Vladimir had to leave the band. We want to thank them for their contributions and wish them all the best in their future endeavours. However, we see this as a new beginning for our band, and we are more excited than ever to continue making music.

We're thrilled to introduce Alice Lane, who will be taking over as our bass player for the time being. To celebrate this new chapter in our band's journey, we have decided to release a brand new single today! We couldn't wait to share this new music with you and show you what we've been working on. Thank you for your continued support. We're grateful to have you with us on this journey."

Infected Rain will kick off an extensive European tour at the end of May featuring All Hail The Yeti as support on select dates. In addition, the band recently announced a fall tour of the USA supporting Wednesday 13.

Infected Rain is:

Elena 'Lena Scissorhands' Cataraga - Vocals

Vadim 'Vidick' Ojog - Guitar

Eugene Voluta - Drums

Alice 'Lane' Pandini - Bass