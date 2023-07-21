INFERNALIZER Feat. DISARMONIA MUNDI Vocalist Announce After Dark Album; Frist Single Streaming

Infernalizer is the brand new creature conceived and brought to life by the creative mind of Claudio Ravinale to portray his own take on the heavy metal genre. Ravinale is best known as the vocalist of Italian death metal veterans Disarmonia Mundi, who has achieved worldwide recognition with their high-octane melo-death throughout two decades and featuring Bjorn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) among their ranks, along with being in other recognizable bands such as The Silverblack, 5 Star Grave and The Stranded.

Heavily influenced by ‘80s metal acts such as Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, and Danzig, Ravinale's new project Infernalizer relies on the use of gloomy keys and eerie samples, paying homage to more somber gothic rock acts like Type O Negative and The Sisters Of Mercy. Vocally closer to contemporary acts like Rob Zombie and Wednesday 13, the range of influences also includes evocative cinematographic soundscapes that provide Infernalizer's songs with a more solemn and nocturnal atmosphere.

Ready to follow up the 2021 debut album The Ugly Truth, Infernalizer presents the new full-length After Dark set to be unleashed in October 2023 via Rockshots Records.

Constantly balancing between aggressive moments and gothic atmospheres properly supported by deep crooning vocals and more irate outbursts. This new record is deeply rooted in 80's metal and often prone to arena rock choruses, sets an eerie and nocturnal mood especially when it comes to the use of keyboards, often reminiscent of classic horror movie themes.

The desire to go towards more gothic rock territories on this new offering is fully represented by tracks like "Death Wish", "This Is My Yard" or "Falling In Slow Motion", while the planned-to-be-released singles "What Did You Expect?" and "What We Do In The Shadows" (both mastered at Sterling Sound Studio in Nashville by legendary Grammy-winning mastering engineer Ted Jensen) are open-heart love letters to 80's hard rock. There's no shortage of bangers as well with songs like "The Dark Passenger", "Moon of Blood" or the title track providing the more muscular edge of the album.

Infernalizer frontman Claudio Ravinale comments:

"People that loved the previous album are gonna dig this new one because we basically took our time to refine the formula, focus properly on how we wanted the record to sound, and had a starting point to evolve from. Usually with the first album you simply take a leap in the dark and see how it goes, with the second one you already have a layer of bricks to build on and that's exactly what we did. This is pure and simple entertainment. I'm not here to preach, I'm not here to make the world a better place, I simply want people to have a good time listening to this music, nothing else."

Today, Infernalizer present their first single off the album, entitled "What Did You Expect?", the track is gothic metal meets Alice Cooper.

"As soon as we finished it we decided it was going to be the first single. It's an overall very balanced and catchy track with a great chorus. It's an overall very balanced and catchy track with a great chorus. The backbone of the song is very ‘80s metal-oriented, while the vocals switch from crooning gothic verses (pretty much in the vibe of Type O Negative and The 69 Eyes) to more energetic harsh yet melodic vibes in the bridge and chorus, reminiscent of bands like Wednesday 13 and Lordi. The guitar solo is once again inspired by 80s hard rock. Lyrics-vise the track is a tongue-in-cheek reflection filled with black humor on toxic relationships. SIMILAR BANDS: Alice Cooper, Lordi, The 69 Eyes, Wednesday 13." adds Ravinale.

After Dark is due out on October 27, 2023, and available for pre-order on vinyl at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Season Of The Witch”

“The Dark Passenger”

“What Did You Expect?”

“Moon Of Blood”

“After Dark”

“What We Do In The Shadows”

“Death Wish”

“This Is My Yard”

“Falling In Slow Motion”

“Sky Burial”

“What Did You Expect?” video: