INTERLOPER Release Music Video For New Single "My Flame Deadened"

Progressive heavy metal vehicle, ​Interloper, is keeping busy in 2022 with the releases of their album Search Party and completing a very successful 7-week tour across North America with label mates, Obscura. To keep the momentum going, the band releases a music video for their new single, "My Flame Deadened". Watch the video that features footage taken by Sterling Stetar from the band's recent tour, below.

Miles Baker comments, “We are very happy to release this one. This song was created and written about a tragedy in one of our lives. The focus of this one was to embrace a minimalist approach and force ourselves to be creative with dynamics without losing focus of the song. We hope you love it and look forward to playing it on an upcoming tour this fall!”

Listen to "My Flame Deadened" on all streaming platforms, here.

For "My Flame Deadened", the band returned to the studio with Joey Virrueta who help them with the production as well as handling the mixing of the album. The artwork for the single was created by Adrian Loeb.

Lineup:

Miles Dimitri Baker ​- Guitar

Aaron Stechauner ​- Drums

Andrew Virrueta - Vocals, Guitar