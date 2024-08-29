INTHEOSIS Feat. EXTOL Vocalist Release New Single "Purge(d)"; Music Video

InTheosis is the brainchild of Norwegian Grammy-nominated Extol vocalist, Peter Espevoll, and Australian Gold producer Jon Reichardt. On paper it would seem like an unlikely fit, as the two have found success in very different musical genres, but in reality the collaboration makes perfect sense.

Today, they have shared their second single, "Purge(d)". Watch the video below.

"Peter and I wanted to do something heavy and straightforward," says Reichardt. "I had been listening to a lot of Spiritbox's and Northlane's more recent releases and wanted to hone in on combining the heavy low-tuned guitars with synths and big drums. Thematically, we drew from the biblical idea that all must pass through a metaphorical fire in order to be cured from the traumas and darkness we face and carry in this life. We'll all be 'purged' one day."

He continues, "While 'Mysteria' displays versatility, 'Purge(d)' is a heavy, groove-oriented modern metal track with a big melodic hook. We wanted listeners to hear early on that although we have some prog elements in several of our songs, this project very much embraces pop sensibilities and simplicity if the song calls for it. We hope fans enjoy 'Purge(d)' and get some head-banging out of their system!"

The band previously shared the debut single "Mysteria". A visualizer can be found below.

Despite living on opposite sides of the globe, the two have more in common than most. Both are third culture kids having faced years of complex trauma respectively. Both experienced music as tormenter and healer. Both are learning how to live with the scars of the past, hoping to create meaning and solidarity from suffering. InTheosis is the musical representation of this journey as the two find solace in the ancient and sacred, but also the dissonant and jaded. Everything will be made beautiful in its time.