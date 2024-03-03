INTRANCED To Unleash Debut Album In June; Details Revealed

Intranced, the Los Angeles-based quartet, is storming into 2024 in high gear, eager to introduce their sound to a worldwide audience of old-school heavy metal fans. They will release their first full length album, Muerte y Metal, on June 7th via High Roller Records. The band features vocalist James-Paul Luna (ex-Holy Grail, White Wizzard) and guitarist Fili Bibiano (Fortress).

Mixed by Herbrand Larsen (Enslaved, Audrey Horne) and mastered by Brad Boatwright, Muerte y Metal offers ten tracks of soaring, anthemic melodies, intricate guitar-playing, hard-charging NWOBHM beats, and distinctive late-'70ss swagger. The title track will be released as the first single, on March 15th, just in time for Intranced's appearance at the Hell’s Heroes festival in Houston, TX (March 21-23).

The band will also be releasing a new shirt design inspired by the song, which is currently available via Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

"Reyes de las Tinieblas"

"Switchblade"

"Fantasy"

"I Dunno Nothin'"

"Muerte y Metal"

"Entra La Tormenta"

"Lady Lightning"

"Pulse"

"Passionate Pretender"

"See You On The Other Side"