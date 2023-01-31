IRON MAIDEN - "Fear Of The Dark" Pure Silver Obsidian Black Coin Available

The Coin Shoppe currency has stock of the Iron Maiden "Fear Of The Dark" 1 oz pure silver obsidian black coin.

Description: This eerie, vampiric-looking silver coin celebrates the 30th anniversary of the album Fear Of The Dark. Legendary metal band Iron Maiden released the album in May 1992 after which it soon reached the top of the UK album charts. It was the last to feature Bruce Dickinson as the group’s lead vocalist until his return in 1999. The album cover depicts their mascot Eddie as a kind of Nosferatu tree figure leering down from under the glistening moon.

