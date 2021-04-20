IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Joins Heavy Metal Truants' "Nine Lives" Ride; Video

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, has joined the Heavy Metal Truants "Nine Lives" ride.

Since 2013, the Heavy Metal Truants have cycled from London to the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington and Download Festival. The event, founded by Rod Smallwood and Iron Maiden Fan Club Eddietor Alexander Milas is open to all, and it's seen metal fans, bands, and industry types getting on their bikes and raising over £800,000 in the process.

A message states: "Heavy Metal Truants four chosen charities are Nordoff Robbins, Childline, Teenage Cancer Trust and Save The Children, and they've been devastated by the pandemic, and so we call on all metalheads from around the world to join us in the name of heavy metal.

"Between May 24th and June 4th - what would have been the start of Download Festival, we invite you to enter the annals of Heavy Metal Truants fame with challenges from cycling, walking, running, and more. Just head to heavymetaltruants.com and sign up today!"