IRON MAIDEN - Rufus Publications Announces "Portraits" Book On The PAUL DI’ANNO Years; Video Trailer

Rufus Publications is pleased to announce the third title in a new series of back and white books called Portraits, featuring the legendary Iron Maiden and covering the year’s the band emerged as a major force in British heavy metal with singer Paul Di’Anno.

Featuring hundreds of unseen, carefully restored, black and white images of the band at play, rehearsing, recording and of course, playing live at a series of pivotal gigs (including the legendary Ruskin Arms) as they emerged as one of the UK’s most important heavy metal acts.

The book is 230mm square, casebound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 666 numbered copies. In addition to this a much larger, ultra limited Leather And Metal edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminium metal slipcase is also being prepared in a run length of just 66 numbered copies. This will sell for £500 and comes with a copy of the standard edition plus a limited edition print.

John tucker has written a historical essay covering the period and Kerrang’s founding editor and Sounds writer Geoff Barton shares his thoughts as the band emerged from the ashes of the NWOBHM.

The book will be available for pre-order on March 10 at 3 PM, UK time, here. The books will ship worldwide in July. Watch a video trailer below:

Portraits is a new series of titles from Rufus and will comprise beautiful 230mm square books, each presented in a slipcase, and will feature a range of artistes. Each title will be created using the work of a main photographer associated with the artiste, plus supplementary imagery to complement the main images. The books are printed and bound in the UK and presented in a luxury, foiled slipcase. The books are not signed but will be numbered and will come with an exclusive poster or print.

Portraits will grow into a series of books released across the year and will be produced in a limited, worldwide run of 666 numbered unofficial books.