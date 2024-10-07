IRON MAIDEN - Run To The Hills: The Story of Iron Maiden Documentary Coming To Netflix In March 2025

Netflix has announced the release of a major new documentary on heavy metal legends, Iron Maiden, scheduled to premiere in March 2025.

The documentary, titled Run To The Hills: The Story of Iron Maiden, will offer an unprecedented look into the history of one of the most influential and enduring bands in rock music. Known for their electrifying stage presence, iconic mascot Eddie, and groundbreaking albums, Iron Maiden’s journey has become the stuff of rock legend—and Netflix aims to capture it all.

Directed by renowned music filmmaker David Morgan, who has previously worked on successful rock documentaries, Run To The Hills promises a deep dive into the evolution of the band, from their formation in London’s East End in 1975 to their rise to global superstardom. The film will chart the band’s highs, including their triumphant world tours and platinum-selling albums, as well as the challenges they’ve faced throughout their five-decade career.

Iron Maiden kicked off the North American leg of The Future Past Tour last night (October 4th) at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA, treating the packed amphitheatre to an explosive 2-hour, high-energy set. From the incendiary show opener, “Caught Somewhere In Time,” the band captivated the audience with a set that seamlessly moved through the The Future Past with songs such as “The Time Machine” and “Hell On Earth” from Iron Maiden’s most recent acclaimed studio album Senjutsu. Check out more photos by John McMurtrie here.

Iron Maiden's San Diego setlist included:

“Caught Somewhere In Time"

“Stranger In A Strange Land"

“The Writing On The Wall"

“Days Of Future Past"

“The Time Machine"

“The Prisoner"

“Death Of The Celts"

“Can I Play With Madness"

“Heaven Can Wait"

“Alexander The Great"

“Fear Of The Dark"

“Iron Maiden"

Encore:

“Hell On Earth"

“The Trooper"

“Wasted Years“

Iron Maiden will have played to almost three-quarters of a million fans at more than 50 jam-packed shows across Europe, Australia and Japan and continues to sell out arenas across North America this fall taking that number to well over 1 million rock fans! Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band’s career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that Iron Maiden visited.

North American tour dates:

October

8 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ (NEW SHOW)

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newwark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

Go to ironmaiden.com for the latest tour information.