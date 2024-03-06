IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Takes Part In The Mandrake Project Signing Session In Paris; Video, Photos

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, took part in a signing session of his new solo album, The Mandrake Project, on March 4 at Gibert Disc in Paris, France. Video and photos from the session can be found below.

Dickinson hopes to secure a solo best with The Mandrake Project, reports OfficialCharts.com. His first full-length release since 2005, the LP could become Dickinson’s first Top 10 release as a solo artist.

Bruce is unlikely to take the top spot on the UK chart, as Liam Gallagher and John Squire are set for their first collaborative #1 album this week with Liam Gallagher & John Squire. The first record from Oasis star Liam and The Stone Roses guitarist John takes an early lead in the race to take the trophy.

The Mandrake Project is available worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.



The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

