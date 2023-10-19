IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON To Play Exclusive German Festival Show At RockHarz 2024

The 30th anniversary edition of RockHarz in July 2023, celebrated by fans and press, was a complete success. While the event was still in full swing, two headliners - Hammerfall and Kreator - were already confirmed in addition to the first strong dozen of acts for the 31st edition of the friendly open air festival from July 3 - 6, 2024, at the Ballenstedt airfield in the Harz Mountains.

The fans reacted promptly: after less than six weeks, RockHarz 2024 officially announced "sold out" in mid-August. So much trust is being rewarded, for instance with the next big highlight for all the lucky ones who secured a ticket right away - Bruce Dickinson!

The Iron Maiden mastermind will celebrate his recently announced album, The Mandrake Project, exclusively under the Devil's Wall (a famous landmark of the Harz region and a place of pilgrimage for RockHarz visitors) as part of the only festival show of the year in Germany.

Organizer Thorsten "Buddy" Kohlrausch is proud and happy about this very special announcement: "For many years we have been hoping to be able to present such a legendary artist as Bruce Dickinson on the RockHarz stages one day. Now this dream comes true! And not only that! We will be the only festival in Germany where Bruce will perform with The Mandrake Project. Thanks to the universe for this unique opportunity and this accolade for our festival!"

Confirmed acts for RockHarz 2024: Bruce Dickinson (The Mandrake Project Exclusive Festival Show Germany 2024), Amaranthe, Amorphis, Benediction, Callejon, D’artagnan, Dirkschneider, Hammerfall, Hatebreed, Heldmaschine, Kanonenfieber, Kreator, Lordi, Oomph!, Orden Ogan, Parasite Inc., Rage, Schandmaul, Soilwork, The Halo Effect, Unearth, Unleash The Archers, and many more.

Bruce Dickinson will be releasing a brand new solo album in early 2024 via BMG Records. Entitled The Mandrake Project, it sees him reunited with long-time musical collaborator and producer Roy Z.

Previous live shows announced are in Mexico and Brazil in April and May 2024, with further touring plans to be revealed in due course. In the video below, Bruce runs through his Brazilian & Mexican dates for 2024 and gives you an idea of what to expect from the new tour!

Dates:

April

18 - Diana Theater - Guadalajara, Mexico

20 - Pepsi Theatre - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

27 - Opera Hall - Brasilia, Brazil

28 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

30 - Qualistage - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May

2 - Quinta Linda - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

4 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Dickinson previously released a video message discussing The Mandrake Project, revealing that "it's music, but also much, much more":

The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson’s seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005.

Bruce explains, “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can! As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”