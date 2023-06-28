IRON MAIDEN Team Up With IRN-BRU For Limited IRN MDN T-Shirts

Iron Maiden’s The Future Past Tour came to Leeds, UK on June 26 and the OVO Hydro staff was wearing special IRN MDN shirts – the orange shirts were made in collaboration with Scottish beverage company IRN-BRU and are available to preorder for 48 hours only at the Iron Maiden webshop.

Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England tonight, June 28.

To view Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule, head here.