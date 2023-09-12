IRON MAIDEN To Close Out Wargaming's Metal Fest: Act 3; Video Trailer

Wargaming's Metal Fest: Act 3 presents Iron Maiden Challenge. Get up for the coming attack and take on the third and final Metal Fest Challenge, featuring none other than the legendary Iron Maiden.

You’d better stand, Commander. There’s no turning back… not when heavy metal royalty is coming to close out the show! Thundering in for Act 3 of Metal Fest is a surprise co-headliner: Iron Maiden! They’re here with a limited-time Challenge, new Premium tanks, and 2D Standard Commanders that pay homage to band figurehead Eddie and his many album cover appearances over the decades.

This piece will give you the Challenge details. For information on either the new Iron Maiden tanks or the Commanders and bundles available, follow the links here.

In this Challenge, you’ll get the chance to earn themed rewards as you battle your way to the top. Silver, Consumables, Boosters, and Iron Maiden Cosmetics are waiting for you, along with the Senjutsu version of the Eddie 2D Standard Commander and this act’s Heavy Metal Hero, the HMH M51 Super Sherman.

Note: You must complete the Challenges from Act 1 and Act 2 to gain access to Act 3’s Challenge.

With the HMH M51 Super Sherman in your garage, you’ll be on your way to completing your collection of Heavy Metal Hero vehicles (or your Sherman collection, for all you history buffs out there). This console-exclusive Tier VIII medium tank features a gun with 390 alpha damage to make your enemies run to the hills. Conquer Stage VIII of the Challenge below to make it yours!

Further details can be found here, and here. Watch the video below: