Is This BEATLES Classic Really About German Prostitutes? Is It One Of The Founding Tracks Of The Heavy Metal Genre?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, accompanied by the following intro...

"So coming up, today’s featured song 'Ticket To Ride' is pretty loaded. And by their own admission, so were The Beatles when they wrote it. There are some conflicting accounts of what inspired this one… Paul McCartney cited just an average-ordinary train ride as its source. While John Lennon credited German prostitutes. That’s right. Bet you weren’t expecting that one. Lennon would also call 'Ticket To Ride' one of the founding tracks of the heavy metal genre. But are any of these claims true? Whether they are or not, one thing is for certain… 'Ticket To Ride' marks a critical turning point for The Beatles in an artistic direction that would change rock and roll forever. Breaking the mold of the two-minute pop song, 'Ticket To Ride' opened up a new world of possibilities. It’s a story you’re not going to want to miss… next on the Professor Of Rock."