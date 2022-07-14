Israel’s SINNERY Release "Black Bile" Music Video

Sinnery is a four-piece Israeli metal band that draws influences from thrash, melodic death, and modern core and churns them into a catchy yet abrasive, groovy yet aggressive unique blend of high-impact metal. Together since 2012, they are getting ready to release their second album later this year via Exitus Stratagem Records, and right now they are serving up the second single and title track, “Black Bile”.

Sinnery’s lyrics come from very different places but on this record, vocalist/guitarist Alon Karnieli really focused on inner feelings and inner demons. The overarching lyrical concept for the album was to touch and exaggerate everything that is bad within them and show it out in the open.

They expand on this in relation to the single: "'Black Bile' was picked to be our title track since the whole concept of the album is represented in the lyrics, it talks about killing the worst in yourself, all while keeping the finger pointed at the one who’s to blame - yourself. While musically “Black Bile” also represents what we love about modern metal and the essence of what our music turned out to be. It’s a heavy, upbeat banger that keeps attacking you right until the very end of the song.”

Musically, the album delivers what metal/rock fans want. Heavy riffs, high energy, melodies, and a great production that makes the passion and musicianship shine through. Each song is a story, and together they make a cohesive album that is non-stop headbanging from start to finish.

Black Bile will be released on September 16 via Exitus Stratagem Records. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"The Burning"

"Black Bile"

"Who Will Be Eaten First"

"Sever"

"Anti Tribe"

"Mouthful Of Nails"

"Hanged From The Sun"

"Bleak"

"Here Below"

"Holes"

"Black Bile" video:

(Photo – Or Shankerman)