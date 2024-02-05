Italy's INNER WHITEOUT To Release Debut Album March; "An Elegant Solution" Music Video Streaming

Bottom Seeker, the debut album from Italian metalcore band, Inner Whiteout, is set to be released on March 22. It will be available for streaming and digital download on major web platforms.

To precede its release, the new single, "An Elegant Solution", has already surpassed 10,000 views on its video. Watch the clip below.

The album was recorded at Fiery Water Recording Studios, with mixing and mastering by Fabrizio Gesuato, drum engineering by Giovanni Rosellini, and artwork by Francesco D’Amario.

Since its inception in 2016, the band has crafted a unique musical journey, tirelessly dedicated to sonic innovation, creating compositions that skillfully blend aggressive vocals with captivating guitar-driven melodies.

The band's musical identity is a fusion of fast-paced rhythmic structures and bold explorations into unconventional time signatures, garnering a solid fanbase. This support has enabled them to share the stage with notable international bands such as Our Hollow Our Home, Thrown, and Hopes Die Last.

Tracklisting:

"Bottom Seeker"

"Ocean of Humanity"

"An Elegant Solution"

"Stray Home"

"In Silence"

"Love Responsibly"

"Another Look"

"Out In The Cold"

"Expire//Exist"

"My Absence"

"An Elegant Solution" video:

Bottom Seeker is a collection of 10 tracks where the band explores various influences and sounds from other genres, fused into a consolidated metalcore style. Similarly, the lyrics of each song tell the story of a different person facing their own difficulties and problems. All these characters have something in common: they are social outcasts struggling to find their place in society. From the homeless individuals regretting their life choices to a man battling his inner demons to keep on living.