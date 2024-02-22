Italy's NIGHTBLAZE Release "Daughter" Music Video

Art Of Melody Music & Burning Minds Music Group recently announced the upcoming release of the debut album by Nightblaze, the new Italian AOR sensation. A music video for the new single, "Daughter", can be viewed below:

Nightblaze began in 2021 as the brainchild of Italian composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Dario Grillo (Platens, Violet Sun), with the intent to create a solid, up-to-date sound with deep 80's melodic rock influences. Rising Italian rock star, Damiano Libianchi (Perfect View), was hired on vocals, and the full lineup was completed by the involvement of Dario's brother, Alex Grillo (Platens, Violet Sun, Verdemela) on drums, and Federica Raschellà (Steel Tyrant, Evil Eyes) on bass.

"Nightblaze" will set a high bar for melodic rock music in 2024, thanks to a collection of songs with infectious hooks, big vocals and a tight musicianship, all crafted in a bombastic 80's production sound.

The release of the eponymous debut album is scheduled for March 22 via Art Of Melody Music / Burning Minds Music Group. The CD booklet features introductory liner notes written by Ant Heeks (Fireworks Magazine), while cover art and CD graphics have been developed by Aeglos Art (Wheels Of Fire, Platens, StreetLore, Raintimes, Room Experience).

The first single of the album, "Tell Me", will be launched with an official video on January 10.

Tracklisting:

"Sudden Blast"

"Take On Me"

"You're Gone"

"Diana"

"Tell Me"

"Hold On To Me"

"Carry On"

"Fading Away"

"Fragments Of Time"

"Daughter"

Nightblaze is:

Damiano Libianchi: Lead & Backing Vocals

Dario Grillo: Guitars, Keyboards & Backing Vocals

Federica Raschellà: Bass

Alex Grillo: Drums

Produced, mixed & mastered by Dario Grillo.