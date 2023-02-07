Italy’s MOONLIGHT HAZE – Full Discography Available On Vinyl

On February 17, Scarlet Records will release the vinyl versions of the three Moonlight Haze albums: De Rerum Natura (2019), Lunaris (2020) and Animus (2022).

De Rerum Natura and Lunaris will be available for the first time on vinyl in two different colors (black & marbled green and black & marbled blue, respectively), while Animus will be released in a new marbled yellow edition.

The three records have been specially remastered for the vinyl version. Preorder at the Scarlet Records webshop.

Singer Chiara Tricarico:

“After the release of Animus, all our albums were sold out we can't help but thank you for your great support. You have also been asking us for some time to release the first two records in vinyl format too and now we are finally able to make you happy!”

Moonight Haze will be the special guests of the Vision Of Atlantis show on April 5 at the Alchemica Music Club (Bologna, Italy).