JACK LONG, Founder Of Canadian Music Store Long & McQuade, Dead At 95

Jack Long, the Canadian musician who founded Canadian music retail chain Long & McQuade Musical Instruments, has passed away at 95. A cause of death was not revealed.

The company shared the news of Long's passing on September 4 via social media, stating:

"To friends and family of Long & McQuade,

"We're sorry to share the sad news that Jack Long, our father and company founder, passed away last night at the age of 95. Jack lived a long and happy life, surrounded by music and family until the very end. We are proud of the legacy he leaves and will miss him every day."

According to Toronto Star, aToronto native, Long earned a degree in music from the University of Toronto and later became a professional trumpet player. He opened his first musical instrument store in 1956 on the second floor of a home on Carlton Street. He partnered with local drummer Jack McQuade in 1957 to open the first Long & McQuade shop. In 1965, Long took over the store and began its expansion across Canada. Today, Long & McQuade is the largest chain of musical instrument retailers in the country, according to its website, “with over 100 locations from British Columbia to Newfoundland.”