JACK OSBOURNE Reflects On "The Osbournes" Reality Show On LILY CORNELL SILVER's Mind Wide Open - "I Was Not In A Good Place... Human Beings Are Not Designed To Be Famous"; Video

As the second season of Mind Wide Open continues, Lily Cornell Silver welcomes actor, host Jack Osbourne to her much-lauded IGTV series and podcast.

Lily and Jack talk about their life and upbringing, sharing the unusual similarities in their lives: Being brought up in the spotlight, both being the offspring of iconic rock singer fathers and powerful music manager moms. Jack acknowledges his unique lifestyle, especially during his formative years as a teenager and the pitfalls that can come with a life in the public eye.

Jack says, “I went through a real rough patch from the moment that we did The Osbournes. We only did that show for about three years but during that three years I was not in a good place but that’s because human beings are not designed to be famous.”

Jack also delves into his struggles with fame and depression, the joys and responsibilities that come with being a dad of three daughters and his journey in sobriety.

Jack’s infamous mom and long time music manager of Ozzy Osbourne and others, Sharon Osbourne said, “I’m so proud of Lily and I just love her idea of bringing attention to the subject of mental health with Mind Wide Open. This issue is so prevalent with all generations and more than ever there’s a real need for more forums like this for people to speak up and have meaningful discussions about mental health.”

Susan Silver, another powerhouse music manager (Alice In Chains, Soundgarden and others) and proud mom of Lily adds, “Sharon has been a mentor and a friend to me since Jack was a little boy. With all that Jack and Lily have experienced in their lives, it’s inspiring to witness their brave and vulnerable conversations about addiction and mental health. They give me hope that young people will lead the way in making sure that mental health challenges will soon be talked about with the same compassion as any other health crisis.”

Lily is continuing on her mission to destigmatize the conversations around mental health and is quickly being recognized as a public mental health advocate.

Mind Wide Open will continue as an IGTV series with new shows every other Tuesday at 12 noon, ET and is now also available as a podcast on Spotify and Apple and on here with subtitles available in Spanish and English.