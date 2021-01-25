Japanese 11 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Covers DEEP PURPLE's "Speed King" (Video)

Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma, who has become a YouTube sensation and attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, has posted a one-take cover of the Deep Purple classic "Speed King". Check it out below.

Yoyoka recently uploaded her cover of the Deep Purple classic "Burn". Many fans wrote to Ian Paice suggesting he check out the clip, which he did, and his reaction is below.

Watch to the end, as the last four minutes feature Paice offering his thoughts on Yoyoka's skills, saying "You see something like that and it makes you smile. It just makes you happy. It's what it's all about. There's a young persom there, she found something that she loves, and she's going for it 100%."

Yoyoka previously teamed up with Paulie Z, bassist Koichi Terasawa (ex-SLY) and guitarist Satsuma3042 to record a lockdown cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Over The Mountain". Check it out below.