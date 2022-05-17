Japan’s BORIS To Release Heavy Rocks (2022) In August; “She Is Burning” Video Streaming

The legendary Boris celebrate a 30 year career as one of experimental music's most forward-thinking, heavy, and innovative bands with the new album Heavy Rocks (2022). Continuing their series of Heavy Rocks records, Boris once again channels the classic proto-metal sounds of the ‘70s into something all new.

Boris comments on the new album:

"The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone's thinking is simpler and pragmatic. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us.

“We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you - instinct, intuition, and fangs.

“This is the heavy rock of Boris now.

“As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal.

“Boris does not lead anyone anywhere.

We just keep showing this attitude.”

Additionally, Boris has announced summer US tour dates with Philadelphia’s Nothing. The tour kicks off after Boris and Nothing’s performances at Psycho Las Vegas, and runs through late August and September. Includes a festival performance at Post Festival in Indianapolis. Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 20.

Heavy Rocks (2022) is out August 12 on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Preorders are available on relapse.com.

Tracklisting:

“She Is Burning”

“Cramper”

“My Name Is Blank”

“Blah Blah Blah”

“Question 1”

“Nosferatou”

“Ruins”

“Ghostly Imagination”

“Chained”

“(not) Last Song”

“She Is Burning”:

(Photo – Yoshihiro Mori)