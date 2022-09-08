JARI BEHM - Former STRATOVARIUS Bassist Releases Mind Adventures Album; Two Videos Streaming

Jari Behm is a Finnish musician who is known especially among friends of heavier music. He was the bassist for Stratovarius in early 90's. Later on for Finnish bands like Tunnelvision and STUD.

The new album, Mind Adventures, is Jari's type of music which represents a really broad selection of music. "I promise that I will not repeat myself on the album as the music genre of my music varies from metal, funk, classical, hard rock to blues, but still heavier music shows the biggest role", says Jari.

Jari managed to gather vocalists who fits perfectly to the dedicated tracks. Brazilian Gus Monsanto (ex-Adagio, ex-Revolution Renaissance), Finnish Peter James Goodman (Conquest), Turkish Berzan Önen and Italian Alessandro Granato. Toni Paananen (Malpractice) played drums on five tracks. All tracks and lyrics are written by Jari. Also he played bass, guitars and synths.

He was two decades away from music business until he started to put more effort on music again a few years ago. It was finally time to release his own music as he has been composing songs since the middle of 80's when he started his music career. There are many unreleased tracks in his drawer waiting to be released.

"Break from music gave me perspective how I would like to produce the music and I felt it is the time to finally release my own music without any musical limitations. Distinctiveness of instruments and sound quality without too much of compression are very important part of the whole picture and I put special attention into this", says Jari who has mixed, produced and mastered the music by himself.

Tracklisting:

"Fight For A Victory"

"Neon Gravity"

"Fading"

"Gratitude"

"Leave Me If You Don't Feel"

"Dusty Canyon"

"Coming Back To The Point"

"Bass Rogue"

"Tuuliajolla"

"Odotus"

"Coming Back To The Point" video:

"Fight For A Victory" video:

(Photo - Jade Behm)