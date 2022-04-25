JASON NEWSTED & THE CHOPHOUSE BAND Perform Benefit Show In Jupiter, FL; Photos Available

On April 23rd, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted and The Chophouse Band performed a benefit show at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, FL. The show was in support of the Goldner Conservatory, which offers the highest caliber of artistic education to students of all ages.

The Chophouse Band's Carl Schmid (violin) posted photos from the show aslong with the following recap:

"Metallica was the second band I ever saw when I was a kid. I went to Giants Stadium in New Jersey, where I saw them with Guns N' Roses and Faith No More opening the show. My ears are still ringing from that show. It had to be the loudest event I’ve ever been at. And it was my first taste of Rock N' Roll. Until then I was an awkward 13 year old kid playing Mozart and Bach. I came home from that show and told my parents I wanted to be like those guys. They were mortified 😂. A couple years ago, just by a random (or not) coincidence, I got to meet Jason Newsted and he invited me up to his place to play. We played a couple shows together, and then Covid hit. He took a two year hiatus, and then about 4 months ago we got back together.

Last night was incredible. We played for an oversold out Maltz Theater in Jupiter, and got to raise a whole bunch of money for some deserving kids to attend music school. It was just a few years ago that I came crawling back into recovery with literally a bag of clothes, and very little desire to live, much less play. The gifts I’ve received, the amazing Grace I’ve been shown and felt, is just incredible. It’s been a pretty challenging month for me, but last night was just another reminder that anything is possible in recovery. Anything."

Photo courtesy of Carl Schmid