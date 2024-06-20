JEFF BECK - "Capturing Truth: An Intimate Portrait Of Jeff Beck" UK Exhibition To Launch In September

80 years after his birth and a year after his passing, this UK exclusive exhibition, "Capturing Truth: An Intimate Portrait Of Jeff Beck", brings legendary guitarist Jeff Beck to life through photographic portraits spanning 50 years. A virtuoso who defies categorization, his strings sang stories of rebellion and passion. From the smoky clubs of London to sold-out arenas worldwide, Beck’s music transcends generations.

In Capturing Truth: An Intimate Portrait Of Jeff Beck at the unique Hypergallery we not only see stunning photos of the multi-Grammy winner and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, but also meet an artist couple with a lifelong passion for music: photographers Maryanne Bilham Knight and Robert Knight. Their distinct portfolios come together to tell a story of creative and personal relationships forged in a notoriously precarious genre. In a creative and now life partnership that dates back to 1986, this is the first time they have shown together in the UK.

The Artists: Meet the dynamic duo behind the camera:

While living and operating a photography studio in Hong Kong in 1986, New Zealand-born photographer Maryanne Bilham connected with Hawaii-born rock photography legend Robert M Knight through their shared interest in both music and travel photography. The two began collaborating together; a creative relationship that would lead Maryanne to leave Hong Kong for Los Angeles, and in which a business partnership grew into a life partnership. The couple are now based in New Zealand, where they live and work from their home overlooking the stunning Hauraki Gulf of Auckland.

Maryanne Bilham Knight: An artist with an eye for capturing her subjects with an honest and collaborative energy. Her lens has danced with many a star, and her images of Carlos Santana, Def Leppard, Journey, John Lee Hooker, Heart, Lorde, Garbage, Cyndi Lauper and so many more have been gathered for the first time in a beautiful publication, Defiant. The exhibition will carry exclusive preview copies of the book.

Robert M Knight: A legend in his own lifetime, who cut his teeth photographing rock legends during the late '60s. His passion, personality and talent for capturing iconic moments have kept him one of the most consistently sought-after photographers in the industry. His portfolio glimmers with stars from Hendrix to John Mayer. His experiences, including the incredible night as the last person to photograph Stevie Ray Vaughan, have been beautifully captured in the documentary film about his work, Rock Prophecies, which will be screening during the exhibition. His book, Rock Gods: 50 Years of Rock Photography, will be available for purchase at the gallery with a signed bookplate exclusive to Hypergallery customers.

Jeff Beck, Riverhall 2007 © Maryanne Bilham

The Exhibition: Step into the intimate Hypergallery print room, in the centre of Henley-on-Thames, where the walls breathe iconic music history. Bilham and Knight’s photography adorns the space, sharing with us the Jeff Beck that they knew, in a selection of portraits hand-picked from their archives.

Hypergallery will also be screening a conversation between Robert and Maryanne, as they share their unique perspective on the world of rock photography, what it means to be operating alongside each other as they often do, and their personal commentary on the images in the gallery.

Audio Tour: Let the artists guide you around the images on display with the Experience Henley audio tour. Immerse yourself in their recollections with your own device to enter the Experience Henley competition for the chance to win a unique, personally dedicated print.

* Audio tour available without the Experience Henley App by request (competition entry not applicable).

Dates & Venue:

Exhibition runs from September 21 to October 5

Hypergallery, 47 Market Place, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 2AA, UK

Regular train services run to Henley from Twyford with connections from Reading and London Paddington. For more travel information please see Visit Henley.

Make the most of your trip with the help of Experience Henley and, as they say, ‘Live Like a Local’. Download the App for free or visit their website and discover where to eat, sleep and discover.

Join Us: Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a curious wanderer, this exhibition invites you to witness a legend over four decades, through the eyes of two artists who knew him well. Capturing Truth: An Intimate Portrait Of Jeff Beck - where every frame sings a riff, and every click resonates with humanity.

Jeff Beck, Ambitious Shoot 1985 © Robert M Knight

“Music and photography are both creative media that constantly explore and project our intuitive abilities”. - Maryanne Bilham Knight

“What do I do? I get paid to see.” - Robert M Knight

“It has to be more about passion, than a profession.” - Maryanne Bilham Knight

“There’s everybody else and then there’s Jeff Beck.” - Joe Perry (Aerosmith)

“I said to him that he is the Pablo Picasso of electric guitar and he said back to me “I would think I was more the Jackson Pollock” and I was like “touché.” - Slash

“I don’t care about the rules. In fact, if I don’t break the rules at least 10 times in every song then I’m not doing my job properly.” - Jeff Beck

(Top photo - Maryanne Bilham)