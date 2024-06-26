JEFF KOLLMAN Drops 2023 A.D. Album On Vinyl With Three Bonus Tracks; "Tongs & Thongs" Feat. CHAD SMITH Streaming

Jeff Kollman is best known for his heavy, melodic electric guitar playing, fusing elements of jazz harmony and creating his own brand of rock with his long running prog fusion trio, Cosmosquad, and as a member of Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats. You can also catch him live with famed producer Alan Parsons (Pink Floyd, Beatles) with The Alan Parsons Live Project and in the studio or on stage with the likes of Japanese legend Eikichi Yazawa, Asia F.J.P., Steel Pulse, Chris Isaak, Jason Mraz, Lou Gramm (Foreigner), and producing rock legends Phil Mogg (UFO), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple), and Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow).

Jeff released his latest album, 2023 A.D., on May 17, which features a guest appearance by Red Hot Chili Peppers and fellow Bombastic Meatbats drummer Chad Smith on the single, “Tongs & Thongs”.

Now the double LP vinyl drops with three extra tracks, showcasing more of Kollman’s amazing guitar playing, but don’t take our word for it.

"Insanely cool tone -chops and originality! Love the tracks and diversity... and man you keep getting better and better!! Your touch and feel is one of a kind. The compositions and playing by all is world class! A must have for all musicians to see how it's done!" - Steve Lukather

Listen to "Tongs & Thongs" here, and below:

This expanded double LP includes three bonus tracks which Kollman elaborates on, “‘1979' was written just a few weeks before the manufacturing of vinyl. The tune starts out with a classical style guitar solo on a Spanish made Ramirez 1A guitar from 1979. This is the year I started playing guitar which makes it fitting for a song title. I sent it over to pianist Guy Allison who started building the song around the solo intro. This song is truly a collaboration between us. ‘Friends’ is an intimate acoustic piece with a bass accompaniment. I love to show the softer acoustic side of my writing. The melody interestingly has a minor 2nd harmony to the melody note. It creates a subtle tension to the melancholy vibe. 'A Tribute For Tommy’ is a truly inspired solo acoustic guitar piece. They say music is the healer. This song is dedicated to my older brother and only sibling Tommy who tragically passed away in 2012. Tommy taught me so much about how to play with soul, meaning and attitude. I owe him EVERYTHING!”

This double LP has 15 tracks in all and features Shane Gaalaas (MSG, Yngwie Malmsteen) Jimmy Johnson (Allan Holdsworth, James Taylor), Guy Allison (Doobie Brothers), Kevin Chown (Steelheart, Sebastian Bach) and Ed Roth (Robbie Krieger). Bassist Ric Fierabracci (Chick Corea) makes a special appearance on the bonus vinyl track "1979".

2023 A.D. will be available on CD and limited-edition vinyl. Get your copy now and get a limited-edition bundle while supplies last, here.

Bundle includes:

One (1) Jeff Kollman 2023 A.D. CD or LP

One (1) Jeff Kollman 2023 A.D. T-Shirt

Tracklisting:

"2023 A.D."

"Tribal Scream"

"Tongs & Thongs"

"Layers"

"Lullaby For My Love"

"Battle Of The Bulge"

"Self Reflection"

"Cosmic Dust"

"Dark Lord Day"

"Long Lonely Winter"

"Two Years Ago Today"

"Blue For Miles"

"1979" (LP only)

"Friends" (LP only)

"A Tribute For Tommy" (LP only)

"Tribal Scream" video:

(Photo - Alex Solca)