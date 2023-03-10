JEFFERSON STARSHIP Legend MICKEY THOMAS Sang This 70s Classic, But Wasn't Credited; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"It was a Top 3 hit in 1976, barely missing the number one spot, only to come back decades later to hit number one as part of the bestselling soundtrack from Guardians Of The Galaxy. 'Fooled Around And Fell In Love', credited to Elvin Bishop, was sung by underrated vocalist Mickey Thomas who went on to kill it with Jefferson Starship and then just Starship in the 80s with #1 hits like 'We Built This City', and 'Sara'. Like I indicated, it’s one of those rare songs that’s credited to the guitarist instead of the singer... but WOW what a vocal performance! He sang the HELL out of this 70s ringer and he’s the one who’ll tell us the story, and in the middle of it he grabs his guitar and sings it! The story of an all-time classic, next on Professor Of Rock."