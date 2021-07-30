JERRY CANTRELL - Complete Details Of Brand New Solo Album Brighten

Iconic singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell returns with the release of his first single "Atone" out today, from Cantrell’s new solo album, Brighten, set for release on October 29th. Watch the official video for the new single below, and the record is available for pre-order and pre-save here.

Cantrell introduces the record with the first single and album opener "Atone". Right from the start, the riff rolls like a runaway freight train underscored by cinematic twang. As the momentum builds, he intones the hummable hook before a psychedelic break, and a hard-hitting hook evocative of the album’s incendiary spirit.

The video is a perfect accompaniment to the song as it is a compilation of black & white footage of Jerry playing the song in outdoor locations such as Joshua Tree, the Salton Sea, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. It was creatively directed as a group effort by Jerry; photographer/musician Jim Louvau; singer/guitarist Greg Puciato; visual artist Jesse Draxler; and photographer Tony Aguilera.

Talking about "Atone", Jerry says, “As a fan of Ennio Morricone scores and Sergio Leone movies, it’s got a bit of that outlaw vibe, with a cool psycho hillbilly stomp,” he explains. “It’s been kicking around in my head for like 20-plus years, haunting me. Sometimes it takes a while for a good idea to find its best form. Such was the case with ‘Atone’.”

The veteran rock artist delivers by offering up another dimension of his recognisable guitar sounds while at the same time featuring his signature vocals.

“I’ve been in the band for almost 34 years now,” says Jerry. “It’s always my first and foremost commitment, but it’s nice to explore different things and add another chapter to a growing body of work. After the last AIC tour wrapped, I geared my mind towards the possibility of making another record of my own.”

Cantrell played a pair of sold-out solo shows in Los Angeles joined by an eclectic group of musicians and friends, several of whom appear on Brighten.

“It was fun to play tunes I hadn’t performed in years from Boggy Depot and Degradation Trip,” Jerry continues. “Tyler Bates not only introduced me to a lot of cool players, he also helped me put the band together for the shows, and performed with me.”

Brighten spawned from those gigs. “It was like an old school ‘70s record where a multitude of musicians played,” smiles Cantrell. “So it’s not a set band. I got to make music with a bunch of people I never had before, along with friends like Duff, Tyler and Gil who I’ve worked with previously.”

Jerry’s expansive sonic palette incorporates everything from moments of moody organ and powerful pedal steel to the cathartic choruses and airtight riffs which is the hallmark of Cantrell’s sound.

Over the past year, he co-produced Brighten with film composer Tyler Bates (300, John Wick) and long-time engineer Paul Fig. Reflecting a classic spirit, they welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. Other rock legends added to the fun of this LP, including Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of Brighten.

Together, they recorded eight originals and the LP closes with an approved-by-Elton cover of his classic "Goodbye" as the finale. “’Madman Across The Water’ is one of my favourite records of all time,” he exclaims. “Out of respect to Elton, I wouldn’t include it unless he said it was okay. He’d played piano on ‘Black Gives Way To Blue’, which I wrote for Layne, so I reached out to Elton, he listened to it, and told me “You should absolutely use it.” I got the signoff by the man himself. I couldn’t think of a better way to close the record!”

To commemorate its release "Atone" will be available in multiple configurations including a 12-inch vinyl single with a B-side that includes an exclusive instrumental version (with glow in the dark packaging), 180 heavy weight vinyl and a blood red colour vinyl exclusive to the Jerry Cantrell Webstore. Each ‘Atone’ vinyl single purchase includes a red flexi disc, red pick set, and an instant download of the song.

Brighten is available for pre-order everywhere now and will be offered in an exclusive bone with gold splatter colour 180-gram vinyl via Jerry’s webstore. Limited signed CDs will also be available in the webstore for pre-order.

Tracklisting:

"Atone"

"Brighten"

"Prism Of Doubt"

"Black Hearts And Evil Done"

"Siren Song"

"Had To Know"

"Nobody Breaks You"

"Dismembered"

"Goodbye"

"Atone" video:

The Cast of Players on Brighten:

Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys

Greg Puciato – Background vocals

Duff McKagan – Bass

Gil Sharone – Drums

Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums

Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar

Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings

Jordan Lewis - Piano

Michael Rozon – Pedal steel

Lola Bates – Background vocals

Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings

(Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner)