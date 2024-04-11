JERRY CANTRELL's Original G&L Rampage Wasn't Stolen After All - "We Found The Damn Thing"; Video

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 10), Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist, Jerry Cantrell, announced that his original G&L guitar had been stolen. Well, it turns out the guitar wasn't stolen after all.

Cantrell has shared the new video below, stating: "We found the damn thing. There it is. God, what a relief. It was misplaced over the weekend during transit between photo shoots and the studio. I'm working on a record right now, and I really thought this thing had gone missing. So, thankfully it was just misplaced.

"It's so amazing to me, everybody's outreach and support and a willingness to get the word out. I've been through a stolen guitar thing before with an EVH and it took me 18 years to get it back. So many of my brothers like Zakk and Morello and Corgan, etc. have similar stories, and I was worried to death that this thing was gone over the weekend.

"So, I think the headline here is how important this guitar is not only to me, but to everybody else. And it just makes me feel fucking very fucking special to have so many great people in my life and so many people care.

"So, happy to cry wolf. It was misplaced. I hope you understand my concern. The thing is okay. There it is. And we will be rocking together very shortly for you. And, thanks again. Bye."

